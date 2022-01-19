Mary Cosby Discloses Why She Missed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Mary Cosby Discloses Why She Didn’t Attend The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Mary Cosby of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has spoken out about her absence from the season 2 reunion, revealing why she missed filming on purpose.

On January 2nd, she took to social media.

18, participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation moderated by @Tea_witdre, which was captured and later shared by Crazy About Bravo.

During the audio-only chat, Mary said, “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is that I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

“Everyone heard one side of what they felt…they told lies, one side of my story,” says the narrator.

“And I wasn’t going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed,” Mary added, ostensibly referring to Lisa Barlow’s late friend Cameron Williams, who attended her Fresh Wolf event on the show and played a big role in the ladies’ suspicions of Mary and her church.

Cameron allegedly gave the Cosbys around (dollar)300,000—which required him to mortgage his house—and later left Mary’s church due to “extreme religious trauma,” as RHOSLC fans may recall.

Since then, the cast of RHOSLC has openly speculated about Mary’s religion and familial ties to the church she inherited from her grandmother Rosemary, even using the word “cult” at times, especially considering that she inherited the church by marrying Rosemary’s husband, AKA her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

Meanwhile, Mary has remained steadfast in her denial of the cult rumors.

She told Lisa in an episode, “I’m not God.”

“I worship the God who dwells within me.”

“I mean, how many titles did they put on me?” Mary said during the Twitter Space.

“This season, I was a lot of different things,” she continued.

“I was everything,” she says.

“Call me Batman,” I mean.

Mary went on to answer a few fan questions, but she didn’t go into detail about why she skipped the RHOSLC season two reunion, which host Andy Cohen described as “very disappointing.”

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], and we had a long conversation,” he told Sirius XM’s Radio Andy…

