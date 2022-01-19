Mary Cosby Speaks Out About Missing the ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion as Season 3 Filming Begin Without Her

Mary Cosby, star of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, explained why she was unable to attend the season 2 reunion, and stated that she plans to tell her story in the future.

The Bravo personality, 49, said during a recent chat via Twitter Spaces, as reported by Crazy About Bravo, “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

“I mean, they lied about one side of my story, and I wasn’t going to go on a four-part reunion to talk about this guy who had passed away.”

The Utah native was presumably referring to Cameron Williams, who made an appearance in a season 2 episode but has since died.

Cameron claimed to have given (dollar)300,000 to Mary’s church, even taking out a second mortgage on his home, according to Lisa Barlow, who told the other Salt Lake City Housewives.

The first half of the show’s second season focused primarily on the aftermath of Jen Shah’s arrest, but the second half has focused on the rumors surrounding Mary’s congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City.

Although the pastor has denied that her church is a cult, her co-stars have decided to investigate.

During the Twitter chat, Mary inquired, “I mean, how many titles did they put on me?” She added that she plans to tell her own story soon.

“This season, I was a lot of things.

I was the center of attention.

“Call me Batman,” I mean.

Andy Cohen revealed earlier this month that after speaking with Mary on New Year’s Eve, he began to suspect she would not attend the reunion.

“We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show, “but I got the sense that she wasn’t finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

The author of Superficial, 53, expressed disappointment that she was unable to attend because she “was a big part of the success” of the show, which is currently filming its third season.

“This is why I don’t like it when people don’t show up at the reunion,” he explained, noting that the other women didn’t seem to mind talking about Mary despite her absence.

“You give up control of your story to others.

