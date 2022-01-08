Mary Cosby, star of RHOSLC, opted out of the show’s reunion to avoid dealing with cult claims and racist remarks.

Mary Cosby, star of RHOSLC, skipped the show’s reunion to avoid addressing cult claims and racist remarks.

Mary Cosby, star of the REAL Housewives of Salt Lake City, did not attend the season three reunion because she was reportedly afraid of facing the consequences of her numerous scandals.

Mary’s absence came after she was recently accused of being racist, “running a cult,” and “encouraging suicide” by a fan.

Mary, 49, was reportedly absent from the reunion and completely bailed because she “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season,” according to a source.

“She was terrified of being grilled about her ‘racist’ comments made toward Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah], according to an insider,” a source told Page Six.

“She also refused to discuss the allegations that she is the leader of a cult.”

Her absence from the Bravo series may result in her dismissal.

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,'” the source continued.

“This was Mary’s kiss of death.”

She’s lost almost all of her castmates, who hoped she’d show up to the reunion to apologize for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

Mary has been embroiled in controversy since mid-September of last year, when former Faith temple members accused her of running an alleged cult and instilling fear in anyone who attempted to leave.

“Yes, this pretty much guarantees Mary’s dismissal from the show,” the insider speculated.

“You don’t pull moves like this; we’ve seen what happens when people do, and she was already in serious trouble.”

Andy Cohen, the show’s producer and host, led the charge in filming the highly-anticipated reunion for season two of RHOSLC on Thursday, January 6.

While Mary was unable to attend, Andy, 53, joined Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen in the drama.

The Sun contacted Bravo, who declined to comment, and Mary’s representative has yet to respond.

On Friday, Bravo boss Andy confirmed on his Instagram Story that the tumultuous Housewife would not be present at the reunion.

Former church members claimed Mary ran the church like a “cult” and threatened them with “condemnation to hell” if they didn’t listen to her, according to The Daily Beast in September 2021.

After her grandmother Rosemary “Mama” Redmon Cosby died in 1997, Mary took over as pastor of the church.

Bishop Robert Cosby, her widowed step-grandfather, was the first man she married…

