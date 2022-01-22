Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio never worked with James Cameron again after filming a gruesome scene in ‘The Abyss.’

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio did not work with James Cameron again after filming a gruesome scene in ‘The Abyss.’

James Cameron is best known for his films Avatar and Titanic, as well as the Terminator series.

Long-time fans may recall the director’s work with actors Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Ed Harris on the film The Abyss.

Despite its box office success, reports surfaced that the filming was contentious and problematic.

It’s possible Mastrantonio won’t work with Cameron again as a result of it.

While it’s easy to assume Mastrantonio is just another one of those troubled Hollywood actors, an interview with Harris suggests otherwise.

For the sake of his films, Cameron is known for going overboard with his employees.

Do you recall the scene from The Abyss in which Mastrantonio’s character drowned and Harris’ character frantically screamed for her to wake up?

The team attempted to revive Mastrantonio, but she died after nearly five minutes of efforts.

Harris has a nervous breakdown and will not give up.

“Goddamnit, you b***h, you never backed away from anything in your life, now fight!” he screams at her, slapping her twice, presumably reviving her.

“In a way, we were guinea pigs,” Harris said of filming the gruesome scene with Mastrantonio for Entertainment Weekly.

“I was screaming at her to come back and wake up, and I was slapping her across the face, and I see that they’ve run out of film in the camera — there’s a light on the camera — and nobody had said anything.”

“And Mary Elizabeth stood up and said, ‘We are not animals!’ and walked off the set,” the Stepmom star continued.

They were going to let me keep slapping her all over the place!”

The tense scene wasn’t the only source of contention on set.

According to reports, the entire experience was stressful and terrifying.

According to Syfy Wire, while filming The Abyss, Mastrantonio suffered from both physical and emotional breakdowns.

Harris, on the other hand, admitted to crying in his car on the way home after a particularly difficult day.

The cast was forced to work 70-hour weeks.

They also worked at night to save time fixing a hole in the black tarp that covered their tank for the underwater scenes,…

