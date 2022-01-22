Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an actress best known for her role as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which she starred in in 2010.

She has now joined the cast of Ahsoka, the new Star Wars live-action series.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on November 28, 1984, and grew up in Sandy, Utah.

In 1999, she had her first major role as Jessica Bennet in the NBC soap opera Passions.

She rose to international fame after roles in Final Destination 3 and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Riley Stearns, an American filmmaker, was Winstead’s first husband.

After meeting on a cruise, the two tied the knot in 2010.

The couple divorced in May of 2017 after announcing their separation in May of that year.

In October of 2017, she was seen kissing Ewan McGregor, 50, passionately.

Eve Mavrakis was McGregor’s first wife.

In 2018, the couple divorced.

In June of 2021, Winstead and McGregor welcomed their first child.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Winstead’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)6 million.

She’s a singer as well as an actress.

Winstead starred alongside Donny Osmond in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Winstead will join the cast of Ahsoka, the next Star Wars live-action series from Lucasfilm and Disney(plus).

Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor who made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian’s second season.

While production on Ahsoka has begun, fans will not be able to watch the show until at least late 2022.

For the time being, little is known about Winstead’s character.

