Mary J Blige Admits She’s Nervous About Her Super Bowl Performance

Mary J. Blige Admits She’s Nervous About Super Bowl Performance

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

However, many non-sports fans will tune in to see the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre will perform this year.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are some of the most well-known rappers in the United States.

On February, they’ll take the stage.

13 with Mary J Blige, the Queen of Randamp;B.

Even though this will not be her first time performing at a Super Bowl halftime show, the “Family Affair” singer revealed in a new interview that she is “nervous” about the upcoming performance.

Here’s what she had to say about not being paid to perform.

Entertainers are not paid to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, in case you weren’t aware.

The NFL pays for the show’s production and a few other expenses for the musical acts, but they don’t get paid.

Because the game is watched by an average of 100 million people, the artists benefit from increased album sales and streaming.

That’s why, despite not being paid, Blige called it an “opportunity of a lifetime” in an interview with The Cruz Show.

“Listen, you’re going to be paid off of this for the rest of your life,” she said.

“People will be knocking on your door.”

They are not required to compensate me.”

Do Halftime Show Performers Lip-Sync During Their Performances?

This isn’t the first time the “Real Love” singer has performed at halftime.

It was during Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, if you’re trying to remember.

“The first time I did it, I was in the background with people like Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and I was just in the background,” she said on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. “But now I’m in the front, like I’m gonna be in the front with all my peers.”

The singer opened up more on Audacy Check In about how “nervous” she is about the big game.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

“I’ve never been this nervous in my life,” Blige admitted, adding, “This is about to change my life.”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.