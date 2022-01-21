Mary J. Blige, Mark Tuan, and Other New Music Musts are Presented by The MixtapE!

Mary J Blige, Mark Tuan, and Other New Music Musts are Featured on The MixtapE!

Your playlist for the weekend of January features new releases from Cody Simpson, Yung Bleu, Charlie Puth, Sabrina Claudio, and other artists.

The dates 21–23 have arrived.

For any music lover, Fridays with new music are both exciting and terrifying.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday when fans’ favorite artists and newcomers alike release their latest works for all to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural delights (and, let’s be honest, a few duds).

Who, on the other hand, has the time to sit and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

We do, as it turns out.

The MixtapE welcomes you!

Start counting down to music’s most important, er, sporting event!

Mary J Blige is giving fans another reason to get excited just days after Pepsi released an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show cinematic trailer titled The Call.

Before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the superstar, 21, decided to release new music.

The Grammy winner’s new song, “Rent Money,” demonstrates true girl power while also reminding listeners that she deserves a spot on the lineup with Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are some of the most well-known rappers in the world.

But wait, there’s more! From Yung Bleu and Ne-Yo’s second collaboration in two months to Sabrina Claudio’s long-awaited comeback, we’ve got your weekend playlist covered.

“My Life,” by Mark Tuan

“There’s a lot of pressure, especially when it comes to living up to everyone’s expectations,” Mark said.

“‘My Life’ depicts a period in which I was desperately attempting to maintain my identity while gradually realizing that I was sacrificing my own happiness in the process.”

Mary J. Blige, a.k.a. Mary J. Blige,

“Rent Money” is a song by Dave East.

The singer is teasing what’s to come on her 15th album, titled Good Morning Gorgeous, before performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February.

Mary gets a few things off her chest about a former lover in her new song, which she’s ready to say goodbye to.

Yung Bleu has a collaboration with….

