Mary J. Blige says Monet only has one goal in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

In Power Book II: Ghost, Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) has a key role.

Monet is a drug lord and the matriarch of the Tejada family’s drug empire.

Monet keeps her three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), on a leash while her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is in prison.

Tariq St. is a street in New York City.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has also discovered that he should not play games with her.

With the second season of Power Book II: Ghost on the way, Blige says her character has one main goal for the season.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Release Date, Plot Details, and Everything We Know

Monet is going to have a lot on her plate in season 2 with the fallout from killing her supplier last season, Dru’s injury, and disowning Cane. According to the official character description for Lorenzo this season, he will be increasingly suspicious of what his wife is up to.

In addition, Monet will have a brand new love interest this season.

“Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world at the risk of destroying her old one,” according to a Starz press release obtained by TV Line. “This forces Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he truly wants and what he’s willing to sacrifice to get it.”

Here’s an exclusive look at ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2, including the premiere date. https:t.cotBhbVHUwas

Will Lorenzo Kill Monet in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

We can expect a whirlwind of drama as Lorenzo keeps a closer eye on Monet and Mecca enters the picture.

Despite this, Blige claims that her character in Season 2 only has one major goal.

“Monet is looking for a legitimate and secure way to live and protect her children,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s trying to figure out a way out because she knows she’ll either die or go to jail if she stays in, and that’s not why she built this empire.”

She’s constructing an empire in order to grow it in a more legitimate manner, such as a more secure manner than the drug trade.”

Make no mistake about who’s in charge here.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https