Mary J. Blige, star of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ reveals her most difficult scene to film.

Mary J Blige, star of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ discusses her most difficult scene to shoot.

Mary J Blige is a talented singer and songwriter best known for her role in Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, a spinoff of the 2014 series Power.

She portrays Monet Tejada, a wife and mother juggling her family and her drug business while her husband Lorenzo is serving a 25-year sentence.

Blige has the gravitas required to play a woman like Monet, but it’s not without its challenges.

In an interview with Essence during the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, Mary J. Blige revealed that one thing in particular is always a challenge for her.

Blige was one of the first actors cast in Power Book II: Ghost, which follows the son of late drug lord James St. Clair.

Patrick is working hard to provide for his family and himself.

She was already a fan of the show when executive producer 50 Cent informed her that she would be playing Monet.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I remember sitting down to talk with him about the character and he was telling me about all this stuff that was coming.”

“I knew it was coming, and it was a wonderful thing to be a part of the legacy he’s creating.”

“What made this role special to me is not just that she’s a queenpin and a powerful woman… She’s a survivor, a single mother trying to raise her children, a woman who survives and lives in a male-dominated world and male-dominated business,” Blige explained to USA Today.

She has to do it on her own now, and she knows how to do it because she taught (her husband) how to do it.”

Monet ends up assigning each of her children a job within the company, treating them as employees rather than children.

She’s tough as nails, but she also has a tender side, as evidenced by her romantic relationships.

The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Monet’s “Consequences”

While Lorenzo is in prison, Monet seeks solace in the company of other men.

Dante, her high school sweetheart, has recently re-entered the picture, determined to win her back and provide her with the life that Lorenzo cannot.

Monet initially rejects him, but she is ultimately powerless to stop him.

Blige does an excellent job of making everything seem real.

However, she admits that love scenes are “weird.”

“It was…

