Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as John Stamos, who co-starred with Bob Saget on Full House, mourn the tragic death of the actor at the age of 65.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as John Stamos, who co-starred with BOB Saget on Full House, have paid tribute to him.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old star was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

The Olsen twins, 35, expressed their “deep sadness” at his death in the wake of the devastating news.

They told Page Six that “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man.”

“We are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but we know he will remain by our side, guiding us as gracefully as he always has.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his daughters, wife, and family.”

From 1987 to 1995, Mary-Kate and Ashley played Michelle Tanner, the daughter of Bob’s character Danny Tanner on Full House.

John Stamos, who played Bob’s brother-in-law Jessie, expressed his surprise at Bob’s death as well.

“I’m shattered.”

I’m heartbroken.

I’m stunned.

He is the only friend I’ll ever have.

“I adore you, Bobby,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t know what to say,” Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner on the show, said.

I’m speechless.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

“Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.

I had a strong attachment to him.”

At around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department arrived at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after hotel security discovered Bob in his room.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

“No signs of foul play or drug use” were discovered, police said.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Bob’s family said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

The actor and comedian had recently been on the road across the country, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show on Saturday night, and he planned to stay until early Sunday morning.

“Tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience was appreciative.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for opening,” Bob tweeted at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight,” he said.

“I’m happily addicted to this s*** once more.”

Bob was best known for playing Danny Tanner, the Tanner family patriarch…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.