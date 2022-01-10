Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as other Full House stars, pay tribute to “Loving” Bob Saget.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as other Full House stars, pay tribute to Bob Saget’s “Loving”

Following the tragic news of Bob Saget’s death on Jan.

His Full House co-stars have paid tribute to him.

The actor, who played Danny Tanner in the series, was discovered dead in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Jan.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this on September 9.

He was 65 years old at the time.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who both played the comedian’s youngest daughter Michelle during the show’s original run from 1987 to 1995, said in a statement to E! News.

We are heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will remain by our side, gently guiding us as he always has.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his daughters, wife, and family.”

On Twitter, comedian Dave Coulier, who also starred in the sitcom, wrote Jan.

“My heart is broken,” says number nine.

Bob, you have my heart.

Dave, you’ll always be your forever brother.”

Andrea Barber, who co-starred with the late actor on Full House, paid tribute to him on Instagram, posting a few photos from their time on set together.

Her Jan was captioned, “This one hurts.”

There are ten posts in total.

“In Hollywood, no one had a bigger heart than him.”

He embraced everyone with the biggest hugs.

I’m heartbroken that I’ll never get another hug from him.

No matter how long or short we’d been apart, Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’

He had such a strong and passionate love for his wife.

And he never hid his feelings for you.

The most important thing I learned from Bob Saget was to never be afraid to tell people you love them.

I’m relieved to know Bob was well aware of my feelings for him.”

Saget’s co-star John Stamos also wrote a few words just a few hours after the devastating news.

“I’m shattered.”

I’m heartbroken.

On January, he tweeted, “I am in complete and utter shock.”

“I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Candace Cameron Bure added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Barber (@andreabarber)