Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of Full House remember ‘compassionate’ Bob Saget after his death.

After Bob Saget’s death, Full House’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen remember him as “compassionate.”

Following the shocking death of their Full House costar Bob Saget earlier this month, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to him.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” the 35-year-old designers said on Monday’s Today show.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will remain by our side, gracefully guiding us as he always has.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to his daughters, wife, and family.”

Saget died at the age of 65 on Sunday, January 9.

After performing a stand-up show the day before, the Pennsylvania native was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the scene.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

The Olsen twins, who played Michelle Tanner on Full House for nearly three decades, paid tribute to their late TV father.

From 1987 to 1995, Saget played Danny Tanner on the show for the entire eight seasons.

While the How I Met Your Mother alum reprised his role on Netflix’s Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020, Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 35, declined to appear.

On-screen, their absence from the reboot was frequently mocked, but off-screen, their friendship with Saget remained unbroken.

“They are my favorite.

After news broke that Mary-Kate and Ashley would not be joining the Netflix comedy, the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2015, “I want them to be happy.”

“People must do what they want.”

They’re preoccupied with things unrelated to Fuller House.”

“I see the Row designers in New York,” the director of Farce of the Penguins said.

Saget told Us exclusively three years later that he had paternal instincts toward the ItTakes Two stars.

