Mary M Cosby Skips ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion and Shares ‘Toxic Reality Shows’ Quotes

Mary M Cosby Skips the ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion and Shares ‘Toxic Reality Shows’ Quotes

Mary M Cosby has most likely completed her run as one of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s stars.

At the season 2 cast reunion, Andy Cohen confirmed that the church leader was absent.

Cosby broke her silence on social media after the special aired, with cryptic quotes about “toxic reality shows.”

From the very first season of RHOSLC, Cosby became a household name thanks to her unique introduction.

After her grandmother died, the reality TV star married her grandmother’s widower.

Cosby essentially inherited the family’s church, which she claims was her grandmother’s wish for her to lead and take over.

However, Cosby’s second season on the show was difficult, as her co-stars began to question her church and associate it with a cult.

On top of that, Cosby has made racial remarks that have gotten her in trouble and sparked a major backlash.

Cosby did not attend the Season 2 reunion, and in the past, housewives who did not attend have been fired.

Lisa Vanderpump and Adrienne Maloof from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were among the previous cases.

Following the taping of the reunion, Cosby used Instagram to share quotes from articles about reality television.

Cosby wrote on Instagram, “Food For Thought! * Only the Toxic Reality TV Shows* (hashtag)thingsthatmatter Love you All! Trust The Process!!”

“Watching TV lowers IQ and increases rudeness,” she said in one of the quotes she shared.

‘Reality television is brain junk food, and just like junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality television rots our brain and makes us rude,’ says Dr.

“Psychiatrist Marcia Sirota.”

She cited another quote in a second slide, claiming that “reality shows have a negative impact on our children in more ways than one.” According to the article, children “confuse reality TV with the real world,” and presumably emulate the behaviors they see on television.

