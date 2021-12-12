Mary M Cosby, star of ‘RHOSLC,’ apologizes for insensitive racial remarks made a week after the episode aired.

After making a remark on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary M Cosby found herself in the middle of a debate.

The Bravo star was irritated that she was being compared to Jen Shah and responded by saying that the latter was more akin to “those Mexican people who make all those drugs,” despite the fact that the remark was made on a December episode.

5. At the time, Cosby was silent on the subject.

Following her insensitive statement, the church leader would take a week to finally apologize.

Cosby waited a week to apologize for her insensitive remark, which she described as “wreckless,” and posted a statement on Instagram addressing the comments that offended some viewers.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’d like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC.”

“I made a poor choice of words.”

Please accept my apologies; I was not attempting to single out the culture of Mexico.”

“I am African American, and I have firsthand experience with racism,” Cosby continued.

It’s been a part of my life since I was a child.

It’s critical to me that you hear this apology from me directly.

My remark was careless… and unintentional.

“I sincerely apologize.”

(hashtag)apologyaccepted, (hashtag)makeitright, (hashtag)love(hashtag)latinos, (hashtag)saltlakecity, (hashtag)seektruth, (hashtag)seeklove, and (hashtag)loveyou were among the hashtags Cosby used in the post.

‘s post was shared.

Mary_m_Cosby (@mary_m_cosby)

Jen Shah Breaks Heartbreaking News on Bravo’s ‘RHOSLC’ Season 2 Premiere

It didn’t take long for RHOSLC viewers to weigh in on Cosby’s apology.

Some people understood where the Bravo star was coming from, while others thought the apology was late.

“We are all human, and we all make mistakes and say inappropriate things.”

“We adore you, Mary,” one fan responded.

“I’m Latino, and I don’t believe you meant it the way you said it.”

You were befuddled by your feelings and speechless.

“Don’t let your cast members get the best of you,” added a Latino follower.

“We need a queen who is capable of accepting responsibility and admitting when she makes a mistake.”

I understood what you meant, but I believe you became flustered and had verbal diarrhea in the heat of the moment,” an Instagram user said…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.