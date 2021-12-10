Masayuki Uemura, the creator of the Nintendo console, has died at the age of 78.

Masayuki Uemura, the Nintendo Console’s Inventor, Has Passed Away at the Age of 78.

Masayuki Uemura, the lead designer of the Nintendo Entertainment System and its successor, the Super Nintendo, has died at the age of 78.

Uemura left Nintendo in 2004 to become the director of game studies at Ritsumeikan University.

According to Kotaku, Uemura began his career at Sharp selling photocell technology to a variety of clients, including Nintendo.

He’d then go on to work on smaller plug-and-play consoles, such as Nintendo’s Color TV-Game, before joining the company to create the company’s iconic video game system.

In a 2020 interview with Kotaku’s Matt Alt, Uemura said, “President Yamauchi told me to make a video game system that could play games on cartridges.”

“I didn’t think much of it because he always called me after a few drinks.”

“Sure thing, boss,” I said, and hung up.

It wasn’t until the next morning, when he approached me soberly and asked, “That thing we talked about-you’re on it?” that I realized he was serious.

In the United States, the Famicom and its redesigned Nintendo Entertainment System would quickly become cultural icons.

The NES’s success cemented Nintendo’s position at the top of the industry, ushering in a popular era of video gaming that eventually displaced arcades.

When asked how his success had changed things, Uemura kept it simple.

Masayuki Uemura, the NES and SNES’s former lead architect, has passed away.

He was one of the brilliant minds behind some of our favorite video game moments. pic.twitter.comKO43DIGuTt

“Well, my pay has increased.”

That is a proven fact.

So I was getting paid more, but my job also became much more difficult.

“My feeling was one of’seize the day.’ Just go for it,” President Yamauchi said.

“You have to remember that after Donkey Kong, we went for about two years without making another game.”

Not exactly, but close enough.

That was the time when Super Mario Bros. was created.

In terms of gameplay, that game basically had everything and the kitchen sink.”

Ritsumeikan University will hold a memorial service for Uemura, according to Kotaku.

May the gaming legend rest in peace.

Masayuki Uemura, Creator of Nintendo Console, Dead at 78