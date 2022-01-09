Masha Diduk, a Tiger King nanny, was arrested for “stealing (dollar)5,000 candelabra from a Las Vegas nightclub.”

Masha Diduk, a Tiger King nanny, was arrested for allegedly stealing a $5,000 candelabra from a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to reports, MASHA Diduk, who played Jeff Lowe’s nanny in Netflix’s Tiger King, was arrested for stealing a candelabra from a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to a police report, security at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas watched surveillance footage in July of last year showing a woman taking a (dollar)5,000 candelabra from a private dining room in a club on the property.

She was seen leaving the casino with the item on her forearm only a few moments later.

Security personnel were able to obtain the suspect’s name and license plate from the ticket she used to valet her car.

They were able to link Diduk’s social media posts to the suspect seen in security footage.

Diduk, 26, took pictures at the club and even posed with one of their signature drinks at the time.

According to TMZ, she was detained by Wynn security and arrested for grand larceny.

Diduk previously caused a stir on the internet when she shared a series of sultry Instagram photos that left little to the imagination.

The nanny posed poolside in a tiny white bikini in one of her videos.

In another, the stunning actress wears a netted diamante vest, a black bra, and a leopard print blouse, channeling her inner Carole Baskin.

There are also photos of her in revealing underwear.

Tiger King, a Netflix documentary series, has become a huge worldwide hit since its debut.

It follows a cast of characters who are involved in wild cat ownership all over the United States.

Diduk, a model, was brought in by Lowe and his wife Lauren to help care for their baby.

Jeff said the nanny is “excellent” at working out, while Lauren added, “She’s hot.”