Masha Diduk, Tiger King’s nanny, who is she?

Masha Diduk, the nanny for Tiger King, who is she?

However, the model was arrested in July for stealing from a Las Vegas nightclub.

Masha Diduk, 26, is a model and Jeff Lowe’s nanny in the television series Tiger King.

She is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it is speculated that she is Ukrainian.

She has 416k Instagram followers and frequently posts pictures that leave little to the imagination.

According to reports, Diduk was arrested for stealing a candelabra from a Las Vegas nightclub.

According to police, security footage from the Wynn Hotel in Vegas shows a woman stealing a (dollar)5,000 candelabra from a private dining room in July of last year.

She was seen leaving the casino with the item on her forearm, and security was able to obtain her name and license plate from the valet ticket.

Diduk’s social media posts matched the suspect in the surveillance video.

She was later arrested for grand larceny, according to TMZ.

Tiger King, a Netflix documentary series, has become a global success.

It follows a cast of characters who are involved in wild cat ownership all over the United States.

Lowe and his wife Lauren hired Diduk to help them care for their new baby.