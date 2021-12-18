Masie Smith is concerned about a 15-year-old dog that demolished a chocolate block.

Masie Smith is concerned about a 15-year-old dog that destroyed a chocolate block.

MAISIE Smith expressed her concern for her 15-year-old dog’s health after learning he had consumed an entire bar of chocolate.

The former EastEnders actress, who made her final appearance on the BBC One soap this week, took to TikTok with a video of her adorable canine.

On Friday night, Maisie, 20, filmed herself and her dog relaxing at home, with her pup fast asleep in a chair in the actress’s bedroom.

She videoed her face as she sat on the floor next to him, growing increasingly concerned that the puppy didn’t appear to be moving while he slept.

“Especially when she eats an entire 12 pack of Green andamp; Blacks,” she captioned the video.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, joking that they, too, are concerned about their elderly dogs, sending well-wishes and messages wishing her well.

“Not the Green and Blacks!” exclaimed one supporter, while another added, “No, because I used to have panic attacks when mine was sleeping too.”

Maisie’s video was released just days after she left EastEnders for the second time in emotional scenes, but she promised she’d “be back” one day.

The 20-year-old’s departure from the BBC show after 13 years as iconic character Tiffany Butcher was announced in October.

Tiffany walked away from Albert Square in emotional scenes, leaving viewers in tears.

However, Maisie has stated that she has left the possibility of her character’s return open.

Lauren Laverne, who interviewed her on The One Show on Tuesday, asked if her character could return in the future.

“Always! You never really leave EastEnders, and that’s a fact,” the actress replied.

They’ll always find a way to get you back, and I’ll be sure to return.”

The redhead opened up about her final scenes, revealing that she and her co-stars were left in a blubbering mess.

“I’m already a cry baby, especially with Shona [McGarty] – she really brings it out of me, and all of our last scenes, we just sobbed,” she explained.

“Even the happy scenes, we just cried,” she says. “It was strange because obviously I’ve said goodbye before and I remember it so clearly, and it just feels like time has flown!”

“It’s sad to be saying goodbye again because you build such a wonderful family,” she continued.

“It was sad because you see the same people every day and work with them, and you just build such a lovely friendship with everyone…

