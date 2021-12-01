Masked Singer 2021 Finale LIVE – Bull and Skunk from Group A take the stage TONIGHT, ahead of Group B next week.

The Masked Singer finale kicks off tonight, with Group A’s stars taking the stage.

Masked Singer’s Group A stars will perform tonight on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, which means Bull and Skunk will strut their stuff in front of the cameras.

Group B will perform Banana Split and Queen of Hearts on next week’s show, which will be their chance to shine.

Season 6’s Grand Finale is set to air on December 15.

Beach Ball, Hamster, Cupcake, Baby, Dalmatian, Pufferfish, Mother Nature, and Octopus had all been sent home before last week’s episode.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Masked Singer finale live blog…

WHO WAS THE MOST RECENT MASKED SINGER WINNER?

The Piglet was the most recent Masked Singer winner.

After that, the Piglet was revealed to be singer Nick Lachey.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FOR THE WINNER OF THE MASKED SINGER COMPETITION?

The winner of the singing competition receives a trophy with a mask on it as a prize.

A Golden Ear trophy is given to the judge who correctly guesses the most contestants.

The Masked Singer’s fourth season saw the introduction of this prize, which was a late addition to the show.

On the show, there is no cash prize or donation to a charity of the celebrity’s choice.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]