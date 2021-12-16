Mason and Reign Disick, Happy Birthday! Take a Look Back at Their Cutest Family Moments

Mason and Reign Disick, Happy Birthday! Take a Look Back at the Cutest Family Moments of the Brothers

The Disick boys are on the verge of becoming young men.

If you really wanted to feel old on Tuesday, Dec.

On the same day that Mason Disick turns 12 years old, his younger brother Reign Disick celebrates his eighth birthday.

This year, the birthday twins from Keeping Up With the Kardashians have a lot to be happy about.

The Disick men are always keeping it fresh, from watching dad Scott Disick help Reign lose a tooth to “boyz night” dinners.

In addition, sister Penelope Disick has allowed Reign to participate in her TikTok videos, and the Disick children have enjoyed blended family outings with mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancéTravis Barker’s three teenagers, Alabama, Landon, and step-daughter Atiana.

During the Kardashian-Barker family’s vacation to Mexico last month, an eyewitness told E! News exclusively, “The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family.”

Reminisce over Reign and Mason’s cutest photos and family moments over the years below as they celebrate their one-year anniversary.

North joins Reign, Mason, and Penelope at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand on Aug.

a)

Penelope even gave dad Scott a custom “Lord” bracelet! “Thanks pooshalini,” he joked on Instagram Stories.

On July 18, Scott shared a sweet photo of Reign, Penelope, and Mason playing tag on the beach.

On his 39th birthday, Scott shared a photo of his kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard tanning.

Scott captioned the Instagram Story in May 2021 with the caption “Happy bday.”

On April 1st, Scott wishes Kourtney a happy 42nd birthday.

2021, 18

“Happy birthday to the best mother a child could ask for,” he wrote alongside a cute family photo.

During a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020, Kourtney wrote “love and happiness.”

On this photo of Mason and Reign, Scott wrote, “Pool party.”

The father of three joked about his daughter’s poosh pose, saying, “Another day, another poosh pose.”

Scott captioned this playful photo of Reign, “I got 10 on it.”

The Flip It Like Disick star captioned the photo, “My little precious.”

Scott declared, “My loves.”

The eldest Kardashian shared this adorable photo of…

