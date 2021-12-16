Mason Disick Expresses Concerns About North’s Safety, and Kim Kardashian Applauds Him

Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, turned 12 on Tuesday, and in addition to receiving a slew of loving tribute photos from his famous aunts, Kim Kardashian shared a recent text from Mason on her Instagram Stories.

Mason texted Kim after North West, Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, went live on TikTok without her permission.

“I don’t mean to offend North, but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her,” Mason texted. “People are always screen recording, and she might say information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, which she will regret.”

“I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree,” proud aunt Kim replied to her nephew.

She felt bad, and I don’t think she’ll do it again, but talking to her about it might be beneficial.”

Mason told his aunt that he’d “love” to talk to North about it, and the two agreed to talk about it the next time they were over at his house.

“A helpful king,” Kim captioned the screenshot.

“Mason, you are so mature and I’m loving who you are becoming,” Kim wrote alongside several photos of Mason on Instagram.

You are extremely protective of your cousins and family members.

“I will always be there for you because I love you so much.”

North’s mother was upset with her eldest child after she went live on TikTok earlier this week.

During her live session, North gave an impromptu house tour, and Mason was clearly concerned that she would reveal too much.

Kourtney revealed in March 2020 that she had deleted Mason’s Instagram account without his permission after he started it when he was ten years old.

Kourtney said at the time, “I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without telling me.”

“It’s no longer there.”

