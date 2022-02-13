Mason, Kourtney’s 12-year-old son, is the ‘funniest,’ according to Kardashian fans, after he made Kanye West laugh in a resurfaced KUWTK clip.

After making Kanye West laugh in a resurfaced KUWTK clip, fans say Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, is the ‘funniest.’

After making Kanye West laugh in a resurfaced clip, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans dubbed Mason, Kourtney’s son, the “funniest” of the bunch.

Many people commented on how serious or frowning the rapper is most of the time, so they were surprised to see the 12-year-old make him laugh.

Kim and Kanye were seen eating a nice meal outside with some of her family members in an old KUWTK clip.

The founder of SKIMS took a breather to discuss her and her husband’s exciting news.

She stated, “We have an announcement to make.”

“We’re having a baby!” exclaims the couple.

Everyone at the table, including Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, was shocked and delighted.

In a show of excitement, Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott’s son Mason made a joke.

“Anotha one!” he said, smiling, referencing DJ Khaled’s catchphrase.

When the joke was told, Kanye was mid-bite, and he began to laugh a little until his enthusiasm for it grew.

The rapper had to put down his fork and lean back in his chair in laughter.

Kim gave a small smile and turned to face her husband, who seemed to be enjoying Kourtney’s son’s joke.

Fans praised the tween for being able to make Ye laugh, given that he usually maintains a serious expression and a straight face.

“Mason: « another one »,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a laugh emoji.

“Mason is the cutest and funniest omg,” a second person said.

“Mason will never be dissed by Kanye because he made him laugh lmao,” another wrote.

Others said they “love this kanye” because it’s the “first time [they’ve] seen him smile.”

Fans have resurfaced the hilarious video just as Kanye has gone on another Instagram rant, this time targeting his latest foes, including Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye has gone on an Instagram posting binge in recent days, publicly feuding with a variety of celebrities, including Pete, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi.

He called Pete a “d**khead” on Sunday while posting a photo of the SNL star and Kim on a date.

Pete’s alleged texts were leaked, and he promised to never let him meet his and Kim’s children.

Following some speculation that Kanye’s account or phone had been hacked, the rapper posted selfies to his Instagram account to clear the air.

He held up a piece of yellow legal paper with the words “My account is not hacked” and the date “2-13-22” written on it.

