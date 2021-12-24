Massive diamonds, rubies, pearls, and more adorn Queen Elizabeth’s most ostentatious brooches.

The Most Expensive Brooches Ever Made by Queen Elizabeth — With Massive Diamonds, Rubies, Pearls, and More!

Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to using high-end accessories to dress up her outfits.

Her three-strand pearl necklace and earrings are almost always worn with a bright hat, but it’s her impressive collection of fancy brooches that always catches our eye.

The queen’s brooch collection is astronomical.

Over the course of her 93 years, she’s worn hundreds of them, including those passed down from Queen Victoria and her grandmother, Queen Mary, with the crown.

There are also pieces created especially for Queen Elizabeth, such as a stunning pair of aquamarine clips commissioned by her parents for her 18th birthday.

Her parents gave her a multicolored stunner after the birth of her first child, Prince Charles, in keeping with the celebration brooches.

With so many brooches, the corgi lover can match any event or outfit.

Rubies, sapphires, pearls, emeralds, aquamarines, amethysts, and a plethora of diamonds are included in this category.

Regardless, the royal has stated that she has favorites.

She wears her colorful flower basket-inspired brooch and the unmistakeable diamond Jardine Star, for example, on a regular basis.

The queen wore the Richmond Brooch, a large pearl and diamond design, to Meghan Markle’s wedding, and the True Lover’s Knot, one of her go-to bow brooches, to Kate Middleton’s.

Continue scrolling to see Queen Elizabeth’s most ostentatious brooches — they might just persuade you to start your own collection.

