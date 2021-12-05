Master P makes a major request in court during the eight-year divorce process.

Master P makes a major request in court during an eight-year divorce process.

Master P (born Percy Miller) is asking a judge to legally declare him single after eight years of divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Sonya Miller.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit CEO claims that he and his ex-wife have been separated for over a decade and that there is no reason for them to be married again.

After they split in 2010, Sonya started divorce proceedings in 2013, according to the rapper.

He claims they reached an agreement and resolved all of their issues in 2016, but the paperwork never made it back to the courts.

Master P has now formally requested that the couple’s marriage be dissolved and that they both be declared single, in order to move things along much more quickly.

Percy and Sonya married in 1989 and have seven children: Percy “Romeo” (1989), Vercy “Young V” (1991), Hercy (2002), Mercy (2005), and daughters Tytana (1992), Inty (1993), and Itali (1999), as well as Percy “Romeo” (1989), Vercy “Young V” (1991), Hercy (2002), and Mercy (2005).

Sonya had a rap career of her own, and she released several albums under the name Sonya C. She eventually gave up her promising music career to raise the couple’s seven children.

After 25 years of marriage, Sonya filed for divorce in 2013, alleging that her husband had been unfaithful to her throughout their relationship.

After the breakup, Sonya returned to Pepperdine University to pursue a degree in Theatre Arts, Journalism, and Photo Journalism.

Outside of their marriage, Master P has one child, Cymphonique Miller (1996).

Her mother’s identity has never been revealed, but Cymphonique has had guest appearances on shows like Big Time Rush, Phineas and Ferb, How to Rock, and WinxClub.

Her most recent work will be seen in the film Never and Again, which will be released in 2020.

Percy previously discussed the divorce during an appearance on Wendy Williams’ show.

“Things happen in a relationship.

People grow together and apart at the same time.

She was unmistakable.

In the last seven years, we haven’t been in a relationship…

I’m not enraged by her.

He said, “I love her.”