Wack 100, a rapper, claimed Master P is “broke” after allegedly losing (dollar)200 million, and compared him to comedian Nick Cannon.

It comes just months after the 43-year-old music manager got into an altercation with 21 Savage, the rapper.

P does not own P’s masters, according to Wack, whose real name is Cash Jones.

In 1990, P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, founded the No Limit Records label.

Snoop Dogg, C-Murder, Mac, and Romeo Miller were previously signed to the label.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2003, and Master P reportedly sold the catalog.

Since then, it’s been dormant.

Wack 100 claimed Master P was “broke” during an appearance on the invite-only social media app Clubhouse.

“He can’t compare to Nick Cannon,” he said.

“First and foremost, he does not own his masters; they were taken 18 years ago,” Wack claimed.

“Do you think this n**** is selling noodles? His catalog was taken by the feds, bro.”

According to Hip Hop DX, he claimed that P “doesn’t have 20%” of Cannon’s money.

“Nick Cannon got real money, for real,” he explained.

It’s real money.

‘How is [Master P] talking to this n**** about what he’s doing when you ain’t no where in sight, my n**** (sic)?’ I think to myself.

“Who are you bro, to be telling this n**** about his business decisions when your business decisions haven’t been right for damn near 20 years!” Wack added.

According to HITC, the sensational claims sparked a flurry of online discussion.

“Lol wack 100 tried 2 say master p broke (sic),” one wrote.

“Wtf are we if Master P broke?” said another.

“Master P far from broke Lmaoo mfs is insane if they really believe that,” said a third.

Master P is extremely unlikely to be bankrupt.

He is a business owner and has a net worth of around (dollar)200 million.

Master P owns the ice cream parlor and has self-service vending machines installed.

He also owns Uncle P Foods, a company that sells things like pancake mix and cereal.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can,” P wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Only love has the power to drive out hatred.’

“True success is measured by how well you use your God-given talent to help others.

Wealth isn’t about having a lot of money; it’s about having a lot of knowledge and wisdom.

“The more our culture is educated, the more we will grow and gain economic empowerment.”

Negativity can only lead to the disintegration of a community.

Dreamers create and construct.”

In August, Wack threatened to “beat” 21 Savage’s head, according to Complex.

After appearing with 6ix9ine, Atlanta rapper 21 slammed Wack for being “lame.”

