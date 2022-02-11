Masterchef spin-off series debuts on BBC Three, and you don’t need any prior cooking experience to compete.

Masterchef spin-off series premieres on BBC Three, and you don’t need any cooking experience to compete.

A BBC Three spin-off series of MASTERCHEF has debuted, and you don’t need any cooking experience to compete.

Young Masterchef is a ten-part series dedicated to up-and-coming young chefs aged 18 to 25.

A panel of expert judges and exciting guests will put the young hopefuls through their paces as they take on a variety of new challenges designed to push them to new culinary heights and reflect Britain’s food revolution throughout the competition.

No prior experience is required; anyone in the age group who believes they have the raw talent, enthusiasm, and dedication to become the next foodie sensation will be invited to apply.

Young MasterChef will air alongside MasterChef, the original series, which has been the highest-rated cookery format on the BBC for the past five years.

The previous series debuted to the highest ratings since 2017, and it will return to BBC One next month to find its 18th champion.

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef, the BBC’s second-highest-rated cookery show after MasterChef, and MasterChef: The Professionals, which topped the cooking series audience figures for the previous three years and will move to BBC One from BBC Two in 2020.

“We’re thrilled that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three,” said Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment.

“We know how much MasterChef fans love the BBC, and the BBC Three series will be a fantastic way to tap into the huge pool of young aspiring chefs from across the UK.”

“With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us,” Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, said. “We can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Young MasterChef applications are now available and can be found here.

