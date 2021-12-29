Matching Rose Tattoos on Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, who co-star in Only Murders in the Building, have matched rose tattoos to show off their friendship.

Bang Bang Tattoo’s Instagram posted a cryptic image of Selena Gomez with a mysterious back tattoo earlier this month, which went viral.

Was it a hat-wearing lady or a dream catcher?

It turns out that Cara Delevingne had a matching tattoo all along.

The two friends, who will both star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, both received two large watercolor rose tattoos, according to Bang Bang.

On Tuesday, December 1st, the big reveal began.

Selena’s delicate pink-and-gray rose, which rests just below her neck, was the subject of a long-awaited close-up image by the tattoo artist on February 28.

“Thank you for always being wonderful,” he captioned the photo.

He followed up with a video of Cara posing with her own floral tattoo on her ribcage the next day.

He said on Instagram, “I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara.”

“Fyi, I didn’t tell them until the very end that these were my very first watercolor tattoos.”

Both of their new rosy tattoos are placed beneath their own similar roman numeral tattoos, which is interesting.

Selena Gomez debuted a roman numeral tattoo of the number 76 in 2012, which she had done by Bang Bang as well.

The tattoo artist told The Daily Mail that the tattoo was a tribute to a family member who means a lot to her.

“Selena was afraid it would hurt, so she kept her best friend’s hand the entire time.”

However, she performed admirably.”

Cara’s XII tattoo, which sits just above her new rose ink, also holds special meaning for her, according to tattoo artist Daniel Tucci, who told Cosmopolitan a year later.

“She told me that 12 is her lucky number and that that is her lucky spot, below her breast,” he said.

Only Murders in the Building’s second season, which Selena revealed began filming earlier this month, will feature the two friends opposite one another.

Cara will play a new character named… in the Hulu Original, which also stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez.

