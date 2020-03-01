Mathías Brivio and the tortuous process to get away from “This is war” and its new stage in “The Mask” | INTERVIEW Famous

Television is usually complacent and at the same time tyrant. TO Mathías Brivio He gave him great professional satisfaction and at the same time deprived him of participating in important moments in the life of his children. A cost too high that the presenter stopped paying at the end of 2019, when he did not renew a contract with “This is war”, and then assume a new less absorbing work challenge: the conduction of “The Mask”, Peruvian version of the South Korean talent show “King of Mask Singer. “

Mathías Brivio in an interview with El Comercio.

Mathías Brivio assumes the leadership of “The Mask”. (Photo: El Comercio / César Campos Medina)

Until a few months ago, the departure of the popular ‘Uncle Mathi’ from the ‘reality TV show’ of América TV was almost unlikely. After María Pía Copello’s departure, at the end of 2018, her presence in the program gained greater visibility than she already had. It was a fundamental piece in space. Nothing presaged that – at that time – the presenter already evaluated the possibility of taking on new job challenges.

“It was a decision that I had been thinking because I was tired of a daily program. At the beginning of the year (of 2019) I thought about it, in the middle I reinforced the idea and in the end I concretized it,” he explains Brivio on how he managed his exit from “This is war“

“For eight years I was arriving at my house very late, my children grew up, the youngest was three years old when I started in‘This is war’, Now he has ten. I was having the same time with the little boy and Juliet, the oldest, was eight, now she is fifteen. I missed several processes in my children’s lives. I regret that, but I don’t complain, it would be crazy if I did it because the fact of having a job is already a privilege in a society like ours, ”adds the 43-year-old presenter.

Mathías Brivio debuted on television at the end of 2000, as a journalist for “América Noticias.” His job was to make notes via microwaves for “First Edition,” later he was a program reporter. “The Sunday magazine”, “Weekend”, “New time” and “Fourth Power”.

“I turn 21 on television, I started as a journalist doing police, which is very tedious, then I emigrated to driving. I have been progressing little by little, I am doing a marathon more than a 100 meter race, ”he explains.

Mathias recognizes that “This is war”He boosted his career as a TV driver and is grateful for that. “Definitely a program that does more than 20 daily rating points exposes you, empowers you,” he says.

At the end of 2019, before joining the “La Máscara” team, the future of Brivio It was uncertain. He had decided not to renew with the production of Pro TV, when he received Latina’s ambitious proposal. “The proposal of Channel 2 convinced me for a schedule issue and for what the format means. It has been a worldwide success, in Mexico it has great harmony, and in Korea and the United States it also did very well. ”

BACK UP JAZMÍN

From his new television trench, Mathias He says he has had the opportunity to see some editions of his exprogram, currently with Jazmín Pinedo and Gian Piero Díaz driving. “Conduct a program like ‘This is war’It’s not easy, even more so for Jasmine, who has been a participant. I have seen them well, they are doing well, “he said after downplaying Pinedo’s criticism and the request to return to ‘reality’.

“I respect social networks, but people are very fickle. Before they asked me to leave, now they ask me to return. I appreciate the love, but I think Jasmine is doing well. I am now in another one, “he adds.

Although currently not part of his job claims, the TV host prefers not to close to the possibility of one day re-conducting a reality show ’daily edition. “I learned that on television you can never say, you are a slave to his words. Also, behind me there is a family that depends on my work, “he says.

AMBICITY BET

From this Saturday, March 29, Mathías starts a new television challenge at the head of “La Máscara”, a new Latin bet that will bring together 16 celebrities on the same stage.

“Before accepting, I evaluated the proposal, it was a decision I made with my family. It influenced the issue of the schedule and the bet. And yes, the economic influences decisions, because it is a job, but do not think that Latina broke the pig to bring me. We have reached a happy agreement, but the decision was made by the format ”, clarifies the TV presenter.

Mathías Brivio. (Photo: El Comercio / César Campos Medina)

“The Mask” is the Peruvian version of the South Korean talent show “King of Mask Singer.” Latina is the first channel in South America to obtain the franchise of said program. He will have Mathías Brivio in the lead and as researchers will be Erika Villalobos, Gianella Neyra, Armando Machuca and Carlos Vílchez. The program will premiere this Saturday, March 29 at 10:00 p.m.

“For me it is an honor to conduct such a program, it certainly represents a challenge for my career. There will be 16 participants, including soccer players, singers, actors, comedians …, all will come out with masks and will have a distorted voice so that they cannot recognize them. Whoever wins will gain the glory of not having been unmasked. The program is very cool, I hope it will do well, ”he remarks Brivio.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: