Matilda Ledger, Heath Ledger’s lookalike daughter, ‘wants to go to Australia to meet his family,’ 14 years after her father’s death.

Matilda Ledger, Heath Ledger’s daughter, ‘wants to go to Australia to meet his family,’ 14 years after her father’s death.

Michelle Williams’ 16-year-old daughter is currently residing in New York.

Her mother, 41, stepfather, Thomas Kail, and one-year-old sibling have made a home there.

According to Women’s Day, the teen now wants to take a vacation to Perth to visit her father’s family.

“Michelle is extremely protective of Matilda and has tried so hard to shield her from public life, but she has accepted Matilda’s wishes,” a source told the publication.

“She is aware of Heath’s death and his love for her.

Not to mention how much his family adores her and how she is always welcome at their house.”

Michelle and Heath, who was born in Australia, were together from 2004 until 2007.

Matilda Rose was born in 2005 to Michelle.

Heath Ledger, then 28 years old, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs on January 22, 2008, while editing The Dark Knight and filming his final film, The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus.

His housekeeper and masseuse discovered him dead in bed in his Manhattan apartment.

Matilda has been kept out of the spotlight by Michelle since then.

Matilda resembled Heath’s father, according to Heath’s father, Kim.

“She has an enormous number of his mannerisms,” Kim told The Project.

She’s very curious, and she’s got Heath’s energy, because Heath hasn’t slept since he was two, and Matilda is the same way.

“I mean, she’s just a ball of energy with a little aura around her.”

Heath reminded me of someone like that.

So it’s really great.”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.