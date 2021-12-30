Matt Berry may not have been the droid fans were looking for in ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ but they loved his cameo in Episode 1 regardless.

In ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ Matt Berry wasn’t the droid fans were looking for, but they loved his cameo in Episode 1 anyway.

Episode 1 of The Book of Boba Fett premiered just before the new year, and it featured the usual Easter eggs and cameos that Star Wars fans have come to expect.

Matt Berry, star of Toast of London and What We Do in the Shadows, made an appearance at the premiere of the Disney(plus) show.

Of course, the actor didn’t appear onscreen for his role, but fans are still adoring it.

Matt Berry made a surprise appearance in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 as a droid advising Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in his new court.

Berry’s character is dubbed UK2-B by Decider, and he’s a smelter droid like 8D8 from Return of the Jedi, who aided Jabba the Hutt in his torture when he reigned over Tattooine.

(The captions refer to him as 8D8, which raises the question of whether he’s the same droid from Jabba’s court.)

Berry’s droid suggests that Boba take a similar approach to his rule, whatever his name is.

In episode 1, viewers only get a glimpse of the character.

The brief appearance, however, was sufficient to start a conversation.

And the majority of fans were ecstatic to see the English actor in the Star Wars universe.

The third in a series of posters inspired by (hashtag)TheBookOfBobaFett, which is now streaming on @DisneyPlus, is now available.

@ashrafomar_ created this piece. pic.twitter.comceQDZX7Nsl

Star Wars fans are ecstatic whenever a well-known actor appears in one of Lucasfilm’s projects, even if it’s just to lend their voice.

Many people took to Twitter and Reddit after the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 to express their excitement for Matt Berry’s role in the show.

Naturally, there were a slew of memes combining Star Wars and Toast of London.

Some viewers also wondered if UK2-B would appear in future episodes of the Disney(plus) series.

Taika Waititi, Amy Sedaris, and Bill Burr all make cameo appearances in The Mandalorian.

It’s reasonable to assume that The Book of Boba Fett will follow a similar path.

So, could Matt Berry’s droid make another appearance after The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1? There’s no word on that just yet, but it would make sense.

In the first episode of the Disney(plus) show, Boba Fett is forced to…

