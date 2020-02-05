Matt Bomer Weighs In on Tom Brady Biopic Rumors

Matt Bomer and Tom Brady are basically each other’s doppelgängers.

During an appearance on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike alum dished on whether or not he’d ever be interested in playing the football legend in a biopic about his life.

As Jimmy Fallon explained, “When the Patriots won [the Superbowl]last year, there was talk. They said, ‘We should make a movie about this season,’ and all of a sudden they said, ‘Matt Bomer should play Tom Brady.'”

The host then held up a Photoshopped image that made its way around social media at the time that showed Bomer’s face in Brady’s uniform, and the resemblance is undeniable.

As Fallon asked, “I could see you doing that. Would you ever do it?” The actor remained humble in his response, saying he thinks his age would be an issue once the world was ready for a Brady biopic.

As he joked, “First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady.”

“But secondly, I think there are more chapters in the biopic of Tom Brady,” Bomer continued. “I think by the time they’re ready to make a Tom Brady biopic, I’ll be way too long in the tooth for that.”

Although he doubts it will happen, The Sinner star did admit that he would “give it a shot” if the opportunity presented itself. As he told Fallon, “Let’s do it. Let’s get it started here.”

Bomer could be a great fit for the role. Not only does he look like the star athlete, but he also is the son of a former NFL player. The actor’s father, John Bomer, was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

But those weren’t the only athletes Bomer and Fallon talked about. The American Horror Story alum talked briefly about his experiences with Michael Strahan on set of Magic Mike XXL, and he also shared a heartwarming story about his three sons’ love of the late Kobe Bryant.

Bomer and his husband, Simon Halls, share three sons, Kit Halls, 14, and twins Henry and Walker Halls, 11. As it turns out, his kids love to play basketball and are big fans of the former Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, along with his daughter, Gianna “GiGi” Bryant, and seven others. (Fallon honored those lost in the crash at the beginning of Monday’s episode, and Bomer posted a tribute to the athlete on Instagram.)

As he told the host, “When I think about Kobe, we have three sons. And whenever we’re playing basketball and they’re taking a shot that’s particularly challenging or defies the odds, they always go, ‘Kobe!’ I think it’s such a testament to who he was and what he gave that game that kids all around the world, when they want to channel greatness, they say his name. One of our kids, last night, asked me, he said, ‘Can I still say Kobe when I do something great?’ And I said, ‘Now more than ever, buddy.'”

The Sinner season three premieres Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)