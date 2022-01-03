Matt Clines, a cast member of ‘Big Brother,’ has gotten engaged.

Matt Clines, a cast member of ‘Big Brother,’ is engaged.

Matt Clines, a renovation consultant from Virginia, competed on Big Brother 19 in 2017.

He remained relatively silent because he appeared to be preoccupied with his showmance with Raven Walton, and he famously blew up his game to save her.

The couple ended their relationship after a year of dating.

He started dating in 2020 and proposed to his girlfriend on New Year’s Day in 2022.

Matt Clines, the winner of Big Brother 19, proposed to his girlfriend, Annabel Lauren, on New Year’s Day 2022.

Matt simply captioned a photo of himself kneeling in front of her with an open ring box with a winking eye emoji, “told ya.”

Elena Davies, Kevin Schlehuber, and the winner, Josh Martinez, were among his former housemates who congratulated him.

Elena Davies, a former contestant on ‘Big Brother,’ opens up about her mental health struggles after the show ended.

While it’s unclear when he and Annabel, 25, started dating, their first Instagram photo dates back to a July 4, 2020 hangout in Washington, DC. The two have vacationed together in the summer of 2021, visiting Miami Beach and Scottsdale, Arizona.

They announced their engagement a few months after attending a wedding together after dating for about a year and a half.

Currently, the couple resides in Arlington, Virginia.

During Big Brother 19 in 2017, he met Raven Walton, an Arkansas-based dance teacher.

The two hit it off right away and began a showmance.

Many fans and other competitors were annoyed with the couple because they seemed more interested in dating than competing, despite the fact that viewers enjoy seeing romantic connections blossom in the house.

Raven told several stories about her alleged injuries and health issues during her time on the show, which viewers and other houseguests questioned.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the season, he defended his girlfriend, insisting that he believed her.

Following their departure, the two maintained their relationship, with Matt providing regular updates on her health to the audience.

Fans noticed Matt updated his status to single after the couple had been dating for about a year.

They are still friends, according to reports.

