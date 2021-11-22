Matt Doran, an Australian journalist, was’mortified’ when his interview with Adele was canceled after he missed an email about the album’s 30th anniversary.

Matt Doran, an Australian journalist, was’mortified’ when his interview with Adele was canceled because he failed to respond to an email about the album’s 30th anniversary.

After Matt Doran admitted he had arrived without listening to her new album, Sony executives refused to allow the chat to be broadcast.

With millions of Adele fans waiting more than five years to hear her new music, it’s expected to be the year’s fastest-selling album.

However, one man who was sent a highly-coveted copy of the singer’s new album, 30, before its general release – and before a crucial interview with its creator – managed to miss the fact that he’d been sent a highly-coveted copy of the singer’s new record, 30, before its general release.

During a costly set-piece interview for Australian television, journalist Matt Doran realized the error when Adele asked him if he liked her album.

On November 4, the host of Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise was flown from Sydney to London to meet with one of the world’s most famous singers.

He was forced to admit, however, that he had not actually listened to the prized 12-track record during the interview.

Sony withheld footage of Adele’s interview, depriving the breakfast show of a major coup and Adele’s only interview in Australia.

He expressed his regret for the incident to The Australian newspaper, saying he was “mortified and unequivocally apologetic.”

“It wasn’t a deliberate snub; it was an oversight.”

He continued, “This is the most important email I’ve ever missed.”

According to initial reports, Adele walked out of the interview, but the news anchor stated that this did not occur.

He said, “Adele didn’t storm out.”

“It was the polar opposite, in fact.

What was supposed to be a 20-minute meeting turned into a 29-minute one.

“We talked about the album for the most part.”

“I’ve only had the privilege of hearing “Easy on Me,” I told her, “but not the other tracks.”

Doran said he missed the email containing the album preview while flying to London, and he was “completely unaware” that he had the album – which was only publicly released on Friday, weeks after the London trip.

He was not seen on screen for two weeks after the incident, but he claimed the station had not officially suspended him.

Meanwhile, a fellow journalist with the same name – a political correspondent – urged Adele fans to refrain from criticizing him.

“Take it easy on me…” he wrote on the internet.

