Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis Spill on Their Wedding Date, Venue & More!

As E! viewers saw during last night’s Meet the Frasers season one finale, Matt Fraser finally popped the question to girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. After inclement weather forced Fraser’s planned proposal to take place inside, some wondered if the engagement would take place at all.

Thankfully, after Fraser and company scrambled to transform a ballroom into a romantic spot, the psychic medium got down on one knee and asked his beauty queen love to marry him. And, of course, she said yes.

Since this episode of Meet the Frasers was filmed some time ago, Fraser and Papigiotis are already well into wedding planning. During an exclusive chat with the engaged E! couple, we learned that they already have a wedding date and a venue.

“February 13, 2021. Definitely, Palm Beach,” Fraser happily told us. “We narrowed it down to Palm Beach.”

Unsurprisingly, the over-the-top twosome have selected quite the extravagant venue for their nuptials. Specifically, the duo is saying, “I do!” at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum.

“The mansion/museum that we’re getting married in was a wedding present to his wife,” the bride-to-be detailed. “So, her wedding present is our venue. Which is like, amazing!”

While Papigiotis said they’re “over-the-moon,” she admitted that things have been “a little bit stressful.” Nonetheless, their wedding planner has helped elevate some of the stress.

“We knew that she was for us because, on the phone, she said that she’s a stress reliever and also she will lock anyone that we need in a closet,” Papigiotis continued. “So, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness! You’re hired.'”

“That’s what we need,” Fraser quipped in support.

We hope the engaged duo’s moms, Angela Fraser and Sharon Ciolli are reading this! (We tease—sort of!)

