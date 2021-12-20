Matt Hardy compares and contrasts WWE’s Vince McMahon and AEW’s Tony Khan.

Matt Hardy has been a part of the AEW roster for nearly two years, and in a new interview with EssentiallySports, he explained the biggest difference between his current boss, AEW president Tony Khan, and his previous boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: approachability.

“I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just ‘come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team, and let’s make this product as good as possible.’ They don’t try to force people into a hierarchy, and they don’t try to reign by fear,” he explained (ht Wrestling Inc.).

And everyone is free to be themselves.

Anyone can help you if you have a problem.

Tony Khan is extremely approachable.

If you need to speak with Tony Khan, you can do so, whereas Vince is the polar opposite.

He went on to say, “Vince is extremely difficult to communicate with.”

“And Tony, I just feel like Tony has the wrestling fan’s mindset in 2021.”

So, through his wrestlers and the way he puts together and books shows, he can bring that to life.

It’s just such a welcoming family atmosphere where everyone feels free to express themselves and address issues as they arise.

Everyone feels at ease at AEW, and it truly does feel like a big family.”

He then went on to say that Khan is more passionate about pro wrestling than McMahon — “They’re both ridiculously hard workers.”

There’s no doubt about it: Vince puts in a lot of effort.

That is something that no one can ever take away from him.

Tony is the same way.

Tony also has a lot of other responsibilities in addition to running AEW.

He’s involved with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as Fulham, a football club in the United Kingdom.

But you can tell he’s really into pro wrestling.

He’s a big fan of professional wrestling.

That, I believe, translates to assisting him in becoming a more passionate boss or booker.

And I believe it enables him to perform even better.

He appears to be very thorough.

He also has a great deal of respect for the fans of AEW wrestling…

