Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell from The Bachelor: A Complete Relationship and Drama Timeline

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell of The Bachelor: A Complete Relationship and Drama Timeline

On and off screen, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s Bachelor romance has been a journey.

In June 2020, ABC named the 29-year-old Wake Forest graduate as the season 25 lead, revealing that the series had received a record number of contestant submissions.

Rachael, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia, was one of the 38 women who met Matt.

Despite not receiving the coveted first impression rose (which went to Abigail Heringer), she caught Matt’s eye on night one.

(The Bachelor Season 25 was filmed at Nemacolin Resort in the fall of 2020 and premiered in January of the following year.)

“Wow, she was stunning,” he exclaimed as she exited the limo.

Rachael finally got some one-on-one time with Matt during the February 1 episode of the show, after several group dates.

The couple revealed they were falling in love with one another during the evening portion of the date.

“Night one, what she chose to talk about with me was very deliberate.

On Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on February 2, Matt said of Rachael, “And it wasn’t something that wasn’t going to progress our relationship.”

“And then when I saw her on the first group date, and I’m referring to all of these instances that aren’t one-on-ones, because that was how our relationship was lived out, I hadn’t had that one-on-one time with her yet.”

And having that day to spend with her and really get to know her confirmed everything I’d already thought.”

While Matt and Rachael were dropping L-bombs on the show, she was making headlines for her previous racially insensitive behavior, which included photos of her at an “Old South”-themed frat party in 2018.

Chris Harrison asked fans to have “grace” for Rachael as they navigated the scandal, which sparked more outrage.

The Georgia native finally spoke out on February 11, two days after the host’s interview and more than a month after she was first chastised.

Kim Kirkconnell, Rachael’s mother, spoke out in support of her daughter and hinted at how the situation might affect their happy ending.

“You know Matt truly loves Rachael if he chooses her and stands by her,” Kim told The Sun in February.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell: A Complete Relationship and Drama Timeline