One year after filming, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell from The Bachelor return to Nemacolin Resort.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell returned to the place where they fell in love one year after their journey was documented on season 25 of The Bachelor.

“Back at it and going somewhere super special this week,” Kirkconnell, 25, captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the couple taken on Wednesday, January 19, during a couple’s getaway to Pennsylvania.

James, 30, confirmed that they arrived on the same day at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, where their reality TV romance was filmed.

The couple, who were accompanied by James’ mother, showed their social media followers around the hotel while reminiscing about their time on the ABC show while on the road trip.

The love story of James and Kirkconnell was featured in the reality show’s 2021 season, but photos of the graphic designer attending an “Old South”-themed frat party in 2018 made headlines while the episodes were airing.

“While there have been rumors circulating, facts have surfaced that I need to address.”

“I hear you, and I’m here to tell you I was wrong,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2021.

“At one point, I didn’t realize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them now.”

It didn’t matter how old I was or when the incident occurred.

They are in no way acceptable.

“I was naive, but racist naivety,” she says.

While she apologized in the face of widespread criticism, news of her and James’ breakup spread.

During the After the Final Rose special, the former football player revealed that he ended his relationship with Kirkconnell to allow her to concentrate on her studies.

“If you don’t understand why something like that is problematic in 2018,” he explained in March 2021, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand.”

“That’s the end of it.”

It sparked reconciliation rumors when the couple was seen spending time together after the scandal.

Kirkconnell later revealed how their relationship improved following their brief breakup, and James confirmed that the twosome were rekindling their romance.

She told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2021, “We’re in a fantastic spot.”

“All we needed to do was get away for a while.”

