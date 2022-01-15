Matt James, Brad Pitt, DJ Pauly D, and Other Bearded Gentlemen: Photos

Matt James, Brad Pitt, DJ Pauly D, and Other Bearded Men: Photos

While some Hollywood men prefer to keep their faces shaved, others prefer to experiment with their facial hair.

A few hunks can rock a beard like it’s their full-time job, whether it’s just embracing a five o’clock shadow or going all-out.

Scuff and goatees have been seen on many men in the spotlight, from red carpet appearances and movie premieres to the ever-popular quarantine hair growth spurt.

Given that Saturday, September 4 is World Beard Day (yes, it’s a thing), it seemed only fitting to compile a list of the best beards from the last few years.

If you’ll pardon the expression, some grooming inspiration.

Former Bachelor Matt James is at the top of our list.

While his beard has sparked debate, he has stated that he intends to keep it.

Despite Bachelor Nation’s disapproval of his fuzzy facial hair, which he debuted during his Women Tell All episode, Tyler Cameron, James’ best friend and former Bachelor star, has grown to like it.

“I used to be a beard hater.

In August 2021, the author told Cheddar News, “I was like, ‘What are you doing, Matt?’ But now, I like the beard because I look back on old pictures of him and he looks kind of creepy without it.”

The reality star is far from the only celebrity with a beard this year.

Brad Pitt’s scruffy look — man bun included — sent fans into a frenzy when he walked onto the Oscars stage in April.

For the big night, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star skipped the scissors and razor, presenting the award for best supporting actress in all his goatee glory.

In the year 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beards were all the rage.

Many celebrities took advantage of the lockdown to let their facial hair grow wild and free.

DJ Pauly D, for example, has grown a beard and documented his experience on social media.

