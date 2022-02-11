Matt James, from “The Bachelor,” accidentally hits a cameraman with a golf ball and says, “I Owe You a Beer.”

Matt James is up for the next round.

The Bachelor alum was golfing in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday when he accidentally slammed a cameraman with a golf ball.

James decided to demonstrate his golf skills for the crowd at the tournament’s 16th hole, which is surrounded by a stadium of fans.

The crowd can be seen and heard reacting to the whack James’ swing gave the cameraman in the video shared by the PGA Tour’s Instagram account.

“I think I was aiming for the wrong hole,” James explained to a reporter after the incident.

He continued, “I took a divot on that first shot and should’ve toned it down a little bit.”

“I was a little worked up…my speed swing was a little bit too.”

I should’ve probably brought my own clubs out for the second shot.

I should’ve looked to see which way the wind was blowing.

It was a clean thigh shot that came off the tip of my nine iron.”

But it all worked out in the end, with James apologizing and offering to buy the cameraman a beer.

On Instagram, James said, “I just really want to apologize again for that.”

“I wasn’t aiming for you; in fact, I don’t think I was aiming for anything, and that’s the issue.”

I probably shouldn’t have come out here in the first place.

I was just telling the guys that I spent about six hours at Topgolf, and it didn’t pay off.”

He promised, “I will be back next year.”

“But don’t worry, I’ll put in a lot of effort between now and then, and it’ll only be a matter of time.”

I owe you a pint of beer.

You owe me dinner.

My life is owed to you.”

The apology was also shown to the cameraman, and his reaction was captured in the PGA’s post.

“Oh, there’s a video,” he exclaimed.

“He’s a nice fellow.”

He was in distress.

It was something I could sense.

I’m going to wear a cup next year, as I said.”

The PGA Tour captioned the hilarious mishap, “Will you accept this shank? Courtesy of @mattjames919 from (hashtag)thebachelor.”

In the video below, you can see how it all went down.

The PGA TOUR (@pgatour) shared a post.

