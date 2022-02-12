Matt LeBlanc, 54, was unrecognizable with stubble and baggy sweats in a rare outing amid concerns about Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Fans were worried about Matt LeBlanc’s costar Matthew Perry, so he was seen with stubble and baggy sweatpants.

The actor who played Joey Tribiani on the popular show is rarely seen in public.

Matt, 54, was seen in Sherman Oaks, California, at a body shop, looking almost unrecognizable.

He wore baggy sweatpants and a casual look.

The actor wore a dark baseball cap and sunglasses to hide his face.

He had white stubble on his face, which was unusual for the normally shaved actor.

Fans have expressed concern for Matt’s costar and friend, Matthew Perry, as a result of the rare sighting.

He has openly struggled with addiction in the past, and fans recently expressed concerns that he may be relapsing.

Matt, 52, and Matthew, 52, both attended the Friends reunion in 2021.

Both stars’ fans have recently had a lot to say about each other.

Matthew recently unveiled the cover of his autobiography, which featured a photo of himself.

On Instagram, he teased his book with a photo of the cover and the release date: “11.

a.

“The number 22.”

The Friends star promised to tell it all in her memoir in the caption.

“It has been written so much about me in the past,” he wrote.

I figured it was past time for people to hear from me.”

“The highs were high, the lows were low,” the actor wrote, referring to his struggles.

However, despite appearances to the contrary, I have survived to tell the tale.

“It’s all here.”

“It’s not a pop-up book,” I apologize.

Fans gushed over the actor, who portrayed Chandler Bing on Friends, in the comments section.

Several fans referred to him as a “babe,” while others simply used heart-eye emojis to express their feelings.

“This is amazing! I can’t wait to hear from the man who is such a talented actor! Playing Chandler was genius, but that is only one of your many fantastic roles,” others wrote.

“I have always loved everything about you, and I still do,” said another.

“Need this in my life!” wrote a third fan.

Matthew left fans worried that he’d relapsed almost a year ago, and the book comes nearly a year later.

In May 2021, the actor and his Friends co-stars sat down with People for a “three-question” interview.

As they reflected on their years on set together and shared funny set stories, the group seemed upbeat.

Fans observed that the Canadian actor didn’t respond to questions in his usual comedic tone, slurring his words and even nodding off at one point.

The stadium was packed with fans…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.