Matt Roloff and his ex-wife Amy leave clues that they’re on vacation TOGETHER in Arizona, shocking Little People fans.

Matt Roloff and his ex-wife Amy dropped hints that they were on vacation TOGETHER in Arizona, shocking Little People fans.

Matt and Amy were traveling with Caryn Chandler, their new girlfriend, and Chris Marek, their new husband.

Fans noticed that Amy, 57, and Matt, 60, both posted pictures with their significant others from the same location over the weekend.

The couples smiled in both photos, which were taken on a massive red rock in Sedona, Arizona.

Matt shared a photo gallery from the weekend, which included shots of him and Caryn exploring Sedona and flying.

“These five photos are a small slice of life these past few weeks,” he wrote in the caption.

Despite the fact that he and Caryn had made no indication that they were accompanying Amy and Chris on their journey.

Amy shared a photo of herself in front of Chris, with his hands on her shoulders, against a stunning Arizona backdrop.

“Took a few days to travel to Arizona,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

The scenery in Sedona was stunning.

Who cares if it’s a little chilly (for AZ?)

“Despite this, we had a great time.”

I believe we will return to see the beautiful sights and spend time with family and friends.”

Someone in Amy’s comments noticed the similarities and asked, “Did you visit Matt and Caryn?”

“I think they all went together,” a second fan responded, “because both of them posted from the same spot.”

“Spending time with Matt and his girlfriend? It’s awesome to see everyone is getting along,” a third person wrote.

After being accused of “not taking” Amy on vacations while they were married, Matt clapped back at a fan.

One fan also asked, “Why didn’t you do that with your wife?” in the comments of Matt’s Arizona photo dump post.

“Lol,” Matt joked.

Okay, that’s it.

I guess you didn’t watch much LPBW.”

“In 2007, we went on camera,” he continued.

And then you’ll have to wait until 2022 to see what happens.”

Other fans, on the other hand, sent their best wishes to Caryn and Matt and were glad to see they had a good time.

“Would you please just marry?” one fan wrote.

“Wonderful photos,” another said.

I really like the picture of you and Caryn.

“Wonderful couple,” one said, while another added, “Looks like a fun week.”

“Beautiful photos, thank you for sharing them with us,” said another commenter.

Fans of the show speculated that Matt and Caryn had secretly “eloped” back in November.

Caryn, 53, shared a number of photos from the couple’s trip to Mexico on Instagram.

While they posed with friends in one photo, the slides also included a number of photos of the couple spending time together…

