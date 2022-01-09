Matt Roloff of Little People admits he’s irritated that his son Jacob and his wife Isabel refuse to show their newborn son Mateo’s face.

Matt Roloff of Little People admits that his son Jacob and his wife Isabel refuse to show their newborn son Mateo’s face because he is “upset.”

In November 2021, Matt’s son Jacob and his wife Isabel gave birth to their first child.

It all started when Matt shared a rare photo of him meeting Mateo, in which he sat smiling with the newborn in his arms.

“Gotta hang out with this little dream boat today,” he captioned it.

His name is Mateo, and he looks like a bear.

With a big nod to his grandfather.”

“He adores his grandfather!” Isabel exclaimed.

While the majority of fans praised the photo, some emailed Matt to ask if Jacob and Isabel would ever show their child’s face.

“I’m really sad that we don’t get to see Mateo, who we’ve been following since Little People started the show,” one person expressed regret.

“Not being able to see him is a real bummer.”

“I know,” said Matt, 60, who agreed.

I tried to present some ideas, but Jacob and Izzy are very intelligent people who know exactly what they want for the baby, and I respect that.

“However, he’s so adorable.”

I’m hoping that everyone gets to see him one day.”

There was a time when Matt and his youngest son had a strained relationship.

“They don’t have the best relationship,” a source told Radar.

“I believe he blamed his father heavily for his parents’ divorce.”

He believes Matt was the sole cause of his mother’s suffering for a long time, just as he believes his father was the one who blew up the entire family.”

Matt and his then-wife Amy, now 57, married in 1986 and divorced in 2016.

They have two sons, Jeremy and Zach, both 31, and a daughter, Molly, 28.

After a years-long feud, Matt and Jacob would eventually reconcile.

Jacob, 24, and Isabel, 25, have made it clear that they want to keep the identity of their first child a secret, but that hasn’t stopped fans from commenting.

Isabel had previously shared a photo of her newborn son enjoying his first snowfall on social media.

The little one was dressed in a cute teddy bear onesie and held up to the camera with the back of his head facing the camera, but his face was hidden.

“Just turn him around, what’s the problem?” said one troll.

“You,” Jacob clapped back, quickly defending his wife’s decision.

While Mateo’s identity has been kept hidden, Isabel has been candid about the day he was born…

