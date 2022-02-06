Matt Roloff of Little People responds to a fan who accuses him of “not taking” his ex-wife Amy on vacations while they were married.

It comes as fans beg the reality TV star to propose to his new girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Matt, 60, documented his trip to Arizona with his girlfriend Caryn on Instagram.

He shared photos from the plane, selfies, and photos of him hiking and enjoying the scenery.

“These five photos a small slice of life these past few weeks,” the Little People, Big World star captioned the photo.

“Why didn’t you do that with your wife?” one fan wondered in the comments.

“Lol,” Matt responded.

Okay, that’s it.

I guess you didn’t watch a lot of LPBW.”

“We went on camera in 2007,” he continued.

And then you’ll just have to wait until 2022 to see what happens.”

Other fans, on the other hand, sent their best wishes to Caryn and Matt and were glad to see they had a good time.

“Would you please just marry?” wrote one fan.

“Wonderful photos,” another said.

I really like the picture of you and Caryn.

“What a lovely couple,” one person said, while another added, “Looks like a great week.”

“Beautiful photos, thank you for sharing them with us,” said another commenter.

Fans of Little People speculated in November that Matt and Caryn had secretly “eloped.”

Caryn, 53, used Instagram to share photos from the couple’s trip to Mexico.

While they posed with friends in one photo, the slides also featured many photos of the couple spending quality time together as a couple.

“Thank you Cabo for some Randamp;R…” Caryn wrote alongside the photos.

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Caryn posted the photos from the trip, wondering if the couple eloped while on vacation.

“Did you two elope?” one Instagram user wondered.

Caryn, on the other hand, quickly put an end to speculation by saying, “Haha, no we didn’t.”

Despite Caryn’s unequivocal response, fans have continued to express their desire for Matt and Caryn to marry.

“When are you going to PROPOSE to your lovely lady?” one person inquired.

Meanwhile, Matt’s ex-wife Amy got engaged to Chris Marek in September 2019 after a three-year relationship, and the couple married on Matt’s famous Oregon farm.

A beaming “Amy was walked down the aisle by her father Gordon Knight,” a source exclusively told The Sun at the time.

“For the vows, the wedding officiant handed her four or five pages,” she says.

