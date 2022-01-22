Matt Roloff of Little People says his son Jacob and his wife Isabel are “rocking parenthood” and “present parents.”

Matt Roloff of Little People commends his son Jacob and wife Isabel for “rocking parenthood” and being “present parents.”

Isabel gave birth to their son Mateo on December 4 and has been open about her first few months as a mother.

The new mother recently shared that her son has completely changed her perspective on life in her most recent update.

She shared a stunning photo of herself sitting and smiling in front of a roaring bonfire on the beach.

“I’ve started to measure my days by degree of presence,” Isabel wrote in the caption to her fans.

“Having a child alters everything in that respect.”

“You don’t know you’re in the good old days until you’ve left them,” as the saying goes, but I KNOW I am.

Right now,” she says.

“Yes, the vast universe feels chaotic, crazy, and unpredictable,” she continued.

My little world, on the other hand, is bursting at the seams with new life and wonder.

“I intend to take advantage of every opportunity.”

“I used to be so harsh on myself if I didn’t accomplish enough in a day.

But now I understand that my days don’t have to be productive in order for me to feel good at the end of them.

“Did I give it my all as a mother? If so, today was a good day.”

“Reminding myself that Mateo right now needs a present parent, not one who is productive.”

In the comments, Roloff family patriarch Matt expressed his love and support for his daughter-in-law.

He expressed his admiration for both her and Jacob, remarking on how well they are raising baby Mateo.

Matt wrote, “You are both definitely very present parents.”

“I’ve seen you both with Little Mateo almost every other day for the past 5 weeks.”

“Keep up the amazing great work Izzy (and Jacob),” the LPBW star continued.

You guys are killing it as parents!”

They’re “natural parents,” he says, and they’re “making Grandpa proud.”

The mother of one has been open about her early days as a mother, admitting that the postpartum period was difficult for her.

Isabel opened up to fans in a couple of personal posts on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

“…,” she began.

Of course, I experienced some postpartum anxiety, but I believe that is completely normal for a first-time mother.”

After that, the LPBW alum urged those who are suffering in “any capacity” to have “safety measures in place” and to be “prepared for any variation of experience during the postpartum period.”

