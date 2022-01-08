Matt Roloff of Little People shares a rare photo of Jacob and Isabel’s newborn Mateo during his first meeting with his grandson.

Matt Roloff, who plays Jacob in Little People, has shared a rare photo of Jacob and Isabel’s newborn Mateo, who is meeting his grandson for the first time.

After secretly welcoming their son, Jacob, 24, and Isabel, 25, made the tough parenting decision to keep Mateo’s face off social media.

Mateo meets Jacob’s father, Matt, in the most recent photo shared on social media.

While Matt sits at his home office desk, Mateo is dressed in an adorable teddy bear onesie.

Mateo’s face is still hidden from the camera as his head is tilted into his grandfather’s chest. Matt has a wide and proud smile across his face, but Mateo’s face is still hidden from the camera as his head is tilted into his grandfather’s chest.

“Got to hang out with this little dream boat today… he looks like a bear… but his name is Mateo,” the Little People star captioned his post.

“A big nod to his grandpa,” he said of Jacob and Isabel’s names.

“He loves his grandpa!” Isabel said in response to Matt’s post, and Matt replied, “Grandpa loves MTR.”

However, there has been some backlash over Mateo’s face being hidden from view.

Jacob responded to a troll who demanded Isabel show Mateo’s face in photos on social media back in December, and the debate continues in the comments on Matt’s latest post.

Isabel shared a photo of her newborn son Mateo enjoying his first snowfall on social media last month.

He was holding up to the elements in an adorable teddy bear onesie, which Isabel explained was from Carter’s in a follow-up story today.

The newborn’s face was hidden in both the original post and the follow-up story because Isabel held him with the back of his head facing the camera.

“It was so magical,” she said, and Amy Roloff said, “Cutest little bear.”

The majority of fans agreed that the moment was priceless, but Isabel’s husband Jacob clapped back at a troll who objected to her post.

“Just turn him around, what’s the big deal?” said one user.

“You,” Jacob retorted.

Fans rallied behind Jacob to defend him and Isabel’s parenting decision after his protective comment received over 700 likes.

Isabel posted another adorable photo of her son online in mid-December.

“I have a two-week-old,” she wrote in the caption.

Isabel posted it to her Instagram Story.

Mateo was mostly hidden in the photo, but a portion of his outfit or blanket could be seen, as well as Isabel’s finger tips holding him.

“I love you so, so hard, like the most…,” read a sticker attached to the post.

