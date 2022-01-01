Matthew Atkinson of “The Bold and the Beautiful” Explains Why He’s Been “Hiding”

Matthew Atkinson of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Reveals Why He’s Been ‘Hiding’

Matthew Atkinson has been a member of the “family” of The Bold and the Beautiful since 2019.

Thomas Forrester, the prodigal son, was his character at the time.

Pierson Fodé, a former Disney star, had previously portrayed the character.

Atkinson, on the other hand, has been “off the grid” lately.

Why hasn’t he been as active on social media as he has been in the past? He recently broke his silence to reveal what’s been going on.

The Bold and the Beautiful star began posting a series of photos on his Instagram page on December 6, 2021, featuring snow-covered mountains and Biblical quotes.

What was going on, fans were puzzled.

They couldn’t help but notice how relaxed and happy he appeared.

Finally, on December 27, 2021, Atkinson took to Instagram to explain his social media absence.

“This year’s Christmas and birthday were spent in prayer (and in SNOW) deep in the mountains,” he wrote.

“I’ve been mostly off the grid, which explains why I haven’t been on the internet.”

With all of the winter storms, it’s been an adventure, but well worth it.”

The post from The Bold and the Beautiful star can be found below.

Matthew Atkinson (@jmattatkinson) shared this.

Atkinson also revealed that he was spending his birthday in the mountains with his friends.

It was only two days after Christmas on the day in question, which was December 27.

While many people may find having a birthday so close to the holidays strange, The Bold and the Beautiful star revealed that he would prefer it if people remembered the holidays.

He also stated that having a birthday so close to the holidays bothered him not in the least.

He wrote, “Some people ask how it stinks to be born so close to Christmas, but it’s never bothered me.”

“I’d prefer that everyone express gratitude to the Lord Jesus Christ, the reason for the season.

Enjoy every single moment of your life; it’s all a miracle.”

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Atkinson plays a prodigal son, but in real life he is a “good son.”

Soap Opera Digest sat down with the actor shortly before Thanksgiving to inquire about his favorite dishes.

He also shared a recipe for his beloved mother’s sweet potato casserole at the time.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Atkinson (@jmattatkinson)