Matthew Broderick is the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, is a serial dater.

Parker, on the other hand, has settled down with her long-term partner Matthew Broderick.

Matthew Broderick is an American actor and singer best known for portraying Ferris Bueller in the 1986 smash hit film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

His dulcet tones may also be familiar to fans as the voice of Simba in Disney’s original The Lion King.

Godzilla, Election, Inspector Gadget, and Bee Movie are among his other film credits.

Broderick has received two Tony Awards for his performances in Brighton Beach Memoirs and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, both of which he co-starred in with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the Broadway musical The Producers and the film adaptation, he played Leo Bloom.

Broderick married Parker, the Sex And The City actress, on May 19, 1997, in New York.

When Broderick was directing a play for Parker’s older brothers’ theatre company on Broadway, the happy couple met.

Broderick and his wife live in New York, but they frequently visit Kilcar, a village in County Donegal, Ireland, where Broderick spent his childhood vacations.

On October 28, 2002, Parker and Broderick welcomed their first child, James.

Marion and Tabitha, their twin daughters, were born via surrogacy in 2009.

Sarah has spoken publicly about her inability to conceive, saying in a 2011 interview with Vogue, “We tried and tried and tried to get pregnant, but it just wasn’t to be, the conventional way.”

“If I could, I’d give birth as often as I could.”

All of life’s milestones, good and bad, were treasured by me.”

On December 8, Broderick and their son walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, arm-in-arm with Parker.

They attended the event at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York City, which was held ahead of the television show’s December 10 premiere on HBO Max.

Matthew and Sarah are estimated to be worth (dollar)200 million.

They share three residences: one in New York, one in the Hamptons, and one in Ireland.

In 2016, the couple purchased two side-by-side townhouses in New York City and combined them into one large mansion.