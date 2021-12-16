Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s husband, clarifies a photo that fans mistook for a pregnancy announcement.

After fans mistook the photo for a pregnancy announcement, Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma clarifies it.

Hilary Duff’s fans are obsessed with babies! The 34-year-old How I Met Your Father actress shared a sweet photo of a recent getaway with her husband, Matthew Koma, on Instagram, and the caption got people talking.

“I’m going to leave for a while….

“The three of us,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Koma, both masked and clearly in love.

Many fans speculated in the comments section that Duff was announcing her fourth child with the “3 of us” comment.

One commenter said, “Not me thinking this was a pregnancy announcement.”

Another scream typed, “PREGNANT AGAIN?! YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

“Are you three pregnant?” a third inquired.

After a while, Koma chimed in with the observation that Duff was not disclosing any major family news to the public.

“She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us, you baby crazies,” he explained, referring to their musician pal Stephan Jenkins in the background.

Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) shared a post.

Banks, 3, and Mae, 8 months, are Duff’s and Koma’s children.

Duff has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage, Luca.

In the past, the couple has talked about starting a family.

Koma praised his wife in an adorable Instagram post in August, which included her Subway order, prompting Duff to joke, “Oh you’re going to get it.”

This will almost certainly result in baby number four and subway night number three for him tonight.”

Duff appeared on Dr. Oz’s show shortly after Mae’s birth.

“I think he totally would be down, but he recognizes that I have to do all the work,” Berlin said on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast when asked if she wanted more children.

