Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Didn’t Run for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey talks about why he didn’t run for Governor of Texas.

Jimmy Fallon, 52, explained why now isn’t the right time for him to enter politics on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It was really over the last couple of months that I came to the decision after a two-year consideration,” he said.

“I was asking myself, ‘How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, my family, and the greatest number of people?'”

While McConaughey gave “consideration” to “politics,” he ultimately chose to focus on his acting career and his family, which includes wife Camila Alves and their three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

“At this point in my life, with the things [I’ve got going on], I’ve got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, and an 8-year-old, the life I’m living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it’s not the category for me at this point in my life,” he explained.

When Fallon asked if McConaughey is ruling out the possibility of running for office, the actor replied, “I’m not until I am.”

“Someone told me the other day that that was a very McConaughey answer,” he joked, before confirming that he’ll “be keeping an eye open” for political opportunities.

Following rumors that he was planning to run for office, McConaughey announced last month that he had decided not to run.

“It never occurred to me as a simple kid born in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” he said in an Instagram video.

“Thinking about it is both humbling and inspiring.

It’s also a path I’m avoiding right now.”

Instead of running for governor or any other political office, McConaughey plans to “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that I believe are leaders,” according to McConaughey.

Institutions that, in my opinion, are paving the way for people to achieve their goals in life.

And businesses with a mission to serve and build trust while generating profits.”

