Matthew McConaughey Playing Bingo With Seniors Will Have You Saying ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’

Pull out your bingo daubers and settle in, because this is a game of bingo you don’t want to miss!

Matthew McConaughey hosted his first-ever round of virtual bingo for a special group of individuals and, as expected, he blew the players’ socks off with his rousing announcing skills. In a video shared by the Spectrum Retirement Communities, the True Detective star is joined by his wife Camila Alves, their kids and his mother, Kay, as they each revealed the selected bingo numbers from the comfort of their home. Together, the group shouted with excitement as a few of the residents revealed their winning boards.

Though the clip is brief, the retirement home said in a statement that the small act of kindness “gave [the residents] hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

In addition, the team at Spectrum revealed that the winner of the round of bingo had the chance to ask Matthew a question, some of which were about his family heritage and his favorite drink.

“Our team members can’t interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually,” they shared. “This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis.”

According to Spectrum, the residents previously shared a video in which they pled for Matthew to come visit them, but Matthew didn’t have the chance to join them until now.

This is not the only good deed the Dallas Buyers Club has done in the past few weeks. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the star has been donating money, sharing new feel-good content and even joining in on students’ college classes.

Although, for the last bit, he does that pretty frequently since he’s a professor at the University of Texas, where he graduated from in 1993. Naturally, he teaches the course “Script to Screen.”

Most recently, he shared a video of himself discussing his and Kate Hudson‘s hit movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Now, if all that doesn’t have you saying, “alright, alright, alright,” we don’t know what will.